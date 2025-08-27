in Executive Moves, News

Former NSA Director Paul Nakasone Joins Accrete as Strategic Board Adviser

Accrete adviser Paul Nakasone. Former NSA Director Paul Nakasone has joined Accrete as strategic board adviser.
Accrete, a dual-use enterprise artificial intelligence company, has named former National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone as strategic adviser to its board of directors.

The company offering the Knowledge Engine platform said Monday Nakasone, a retired four-star U.S. Army General and seven-time Wash100 Award winner, will provide guidance on product development, market strategy and information security, with a focus on trust and ethics.

Nakasone on His New Role

“Accrete’s Knowledge Engines enable AI Agents to detect, deter and counter hostile influence campaigns at superhuman speed and scale, and give the United States a decision advantage in gray zone cognitive warfare. I’m excited to help accelerate these critical capabilities and out-pace malign actors in this new era of information warfare,” said Nakasone.

Paul Nakasone’s Career Achievements

The information operations and cybersecurity leader currently serves as the founding director of the Vanderbilt University Institute of National Security. He is also an active board member of OpenAI, Neuberger Berman Mutual Funds and WitnessAI.

Nakasone served as the director of the NSA and commander of the U.S. Cyber Command from 2018 to 2024. His five-year tenure makes him the longest-serving USCYBERCOM commander. He was also the commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Command and commander of the Cyber National Mission Force.

Accrete CEO Prashant Bhuyan on Nakasone’s Appointment

“General Nakasone understands better than anyone the uniqueness of the challenges faced by the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community. Under General Nakasone’s guidance, we will fortify national security and emerge victorious,” said Prashant Bhuyan, founder, CEO and chairman of Accrete.

