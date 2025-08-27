American Systems, provider of mission essential and information engineering services to federal agencies, will welcome students from Purdue University as part of an effort to build the next generation of space domain leaders.

The company said Monday that it is partnering with Purdue to support the university’s Data Mine of the Rockies, or DMR, initiative, which aims to equip students with skills they would need to pursue a career in data science.

Internship at American Systems

The partnership between American Systems and Purdue University will enable selected students to be involved in the design and development of an approach, methodology and prototype of a user-interface/user-experience system that can categorize, classify and label cyber-suspicious indicators. The system is expected to enhance space domain awareness of resident space objects.

Participants will get access to modern analytical tools and advanced threat detection tactics, techniques and procedures to drive innovation and support the development of approaches that address U.S. Space Force kill webs.

“At American Systems, we believe that the greatest breakthroughs happen when fresh perspectives meet real-world challenges,” commented John Steckel, president and CEO of American Systems. “By partnering with Purdue University on this initiative, we’re not just developing advanced solutions for USSF—we’re igniting the creativity and passion of the next generation of space security leaders.”

Collaborating with a company like American Systems, with over 50 years of experience, highlights the caliber of work our students deliver—work that rivals the commercial sector,” added Dan Hirleman, professor of mechanical engineering at Purdue University and Director of DMR.

The opportunity is open to 10 college students working at the SDA TAP Lab, which was established in 2023 under the Space Systems Command’s Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power Program Executive Office to facilitate collaboration and accelerate the delivery of space battle management software.