Integrated Data Services is pointing to its Comprehensive Cost and Requirement system, or CCaR, as a key capability for federal agencies preparing for changes expected in the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

In an article published on LinkedIn on Friday, IDS said the U.S. government is moving toward a more integrated, agile and data-driven approach to acquisition and portfolio management. The coming NDAA is expected to introduce requirements that will pose implementation challenges to agencies, setting the stage for new tools and strategies to support the transformation, the company added.

Anticipated Shifts in Acquisition Oversight

IDS outlined five areas where agencies may see significant updates: establishing capstone requirements for portfolio acquisition executives, creating an ontology governance working group, transitioning program executive officer roles to portfolio acquisition executives, modifying the Joint Requirements Oversight Council and advancing analytics Data Platform Application Integration Framework.

As government agencies embrace a portfolio-based acquisition strategy, IDS expressed readiness to help agencies meet the requirements through the CCar, which it described as a single, powerful solution for navigating the complexities of cross-program traceability, dynamic requirements management and market-responsive capability development.

Preparing for FY2026 Acquisition Reforms

Jeff Haberman, vice president of growth at IDS, explores why CCaR is a critical enabler of acquisition reform. Focusing on the potential establishment of capstone requirements for PAEs, Haberman said CCaR provides comprehensive visibility into how each program contributes to broader organizational goals to ensure that decision-makers can track performance across multiple programs.

CCaR is designed to integrate cost, requirement and execution data, he added, emphasizing the system’s ability to trace performance across multiple programs, manage shifting operational requirements in real time and assess the impact of adopting commercial technologies.