World Wide Technology has secured a U.S. Air Force contract valued at nearly $100 million for IT transformation services to the service branch’s innovation hub, AF CyberWorx.

Air Force Contract Requirements

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract calls for the St. Louis, Missouri-based company to provide a streamlined and flexible system for evaluating current mission shortfalls, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The award also tasks WWT to rapidly develop and field modernized and interconnected approaches to speed up sensor-to-shooter analysis and decision-making in command-and-control functions, DOD added.

The company will perform work at various locations within and outside the continental United States, with completion expected by Aug. 26, 2030. A funding of about $1.7 million from the U.S. Space Force procurement funds for fiscal year 2025 is being obligated upon the award.

The 10th Contracting Squadron, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado, is the contracting activity in the competitive contract solicitation that received two offers.

The contract award follows WWT’s other transaction agreement with the Defense Information Systems Agency announced in May to develop a prototype cloud platform under the Fangorn project aimed at modernizing the U.S. warfighters’ legacy mainframe systems.