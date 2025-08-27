Software services provider Metron has received a $48.6 million U.S. Army contract for the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based capabilities to support warfighters’ expeditionary maneuver and air/ground reconnaissance. Work performance will be in Reston, Virginia, with expected completion in June 2029, Metron said Tuesday.

The four-year contract work calls for the company to deliver software for complex planning in uncertain, changing conditions that will significantly reduce mission planning timelines and enhance expeditionary forces’ adaptability in joint and multi-domain operations.

Execs Comment on Metron Contract

Metron president and CEO Van Gurley noted the defense sector’s “clear need” for AI-based planning platforms with real-world applications. “This award is based on our 40 years of consistently delivering innovative solutions to the wicked hard problems and our shared commitment with the Army to field resilient, flexible capabilities that support the warfighter in dynamic and uncertain environments,” said Gurley.

Dominick Vincent, vice president of Metron’s advanced mathematics applications division, pointed out that Metron has already provided AI and advanced planning systems across the service branches during the last 10 years. The Army contract further advances AI-enabled planning from concept to a fielded application, enabling commanders to make rapid and confident decisions even in uncertain conditions, the company executive added.

$3M Obligated Upon Award

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity in the award’s online solicitation that received one offer, according to a recent Department of Defense announcement. A $3 million funding from the fiscal year 2025 R&D, test and evaluation, defense-wide budget is being obligated upon the award of the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.