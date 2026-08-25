IonQ’s Skyloom has expanded its optical terminal footprint to 84 on-orbit installations

York Space Systems satellites carried the terminals into orbit via Falcon 9

The launch represents SDA’s third Tranche 1 Transport Layer deployment

IonQ ‘s Skyloom Global subsidiary has deployed additional optical communication terminals, or OCTs, bringing the company’s total on-orbit installations to 84 in support of the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture , or PWSA.

IonQ said Monday the newly deployed OCTs on York Space Systems satellites launched July 16 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, as part of the Tranche 1 Transport Layer of SDA’s PWSA constellation.

What Is the Scope of the Optical Terminal Deployment?

The latest installation follows OCTs launched during SDA’s first Tranche 1 mission in September 2025 and represents the second deployment of Skyloom-equipped satellites and the third Tranche 1 Transport Layer deployment overall.

The deployment moves SDA closer to completing the Tranche 1 PWSA Transport Layer constellation. The spacecraft are built to provide high-throughput, low-latency communications for national defense missions and are designed to be interoperable with SDA’s OCT standards.

Jordan Shapiro , president of quantum platform at IonQ, said the company remains focused on supporting SDA’s optical communications needs at scale.

“We’re proud to continue supporting SDA with proven, U.S.-built optical communications technology at scale,” said Shapiro . “This milestone reflects years of focused industrialization and our commitment to strengthening the nation’s space-based communications infrastructure. As space networking evolves toward higher-throughput optical architectures, our proven OCTs provide the backbone for the resilient, data-rich mesh networks that will define the next era of space connectivity.”

How Does the Deployment Build on IonQ’s Quantum Networking Push?

The OCT milestone builds on a series of moves that have expanded IonQ’s quantum networking and secure communications portfolio. The company’s acquisition of Skyloom laid the groundwork for the optical communications work, followed by its acquisition of Seed Innovations to support broader quantum platform development.