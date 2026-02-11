in Cybersecurity, News

Tharros Secures Investment From Blue Delta Capital Partners

Photo: Tharros
Tharros logo. Cybersecurity firm Tharros secured a venture capital investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners.
Tharros

Blue Delta Capital Partners has invested in Tharros, a provider of cybersecurity and vulnerability research services to the federal government.

Tharros said Tuesday the venture capital investment will support efforts to scale federal cybersecurity capabilities.

Tharros, formerly known as ANALYGENCE, recently rebranded under its current name, reflecting its commitment to helping defense and government agencies protect complex systems against cyberthreats.

What Is the Purpose of the Blue Delta Investment?

In addition to scaling technical capabilities, Tharros said it will use the capital to expand its cybersecurity team and pursue tuck-in acquisitions.

The investment will also support accelerated development of technology-led offerings intended to help government and defense agencies secure sensitive infrastructure and mission-critical systems.

What Did Tharros & Blue Delta Leaders Say About the Investment?

Lonnie Parker, founder and CEO of Tharros, said the partnership is intended to support growth and innovation as the company expands its cybersecurity capabilities in the federal market.

“Tharros stands out because they aren’t just reacting to threats—they are fundamentally changing how federal agencies approach vulnerability,” said Kevin Robbins, general partner at Blue Delta and a previous Wash100 awardee.

“Lonnie and his team have built a differentiated platform with a clear vision for the future of government cybersecurity. We are excited to help them accelerate that growth, as non-control equity partners,” Robbins added.

What Does Tharros Do?

Maryland-based Tharros provides cybersecurity services and vulnerability research in support of U.S. federal government customers, including efforts to identify and mitigate zero-day vulnerabilities. Its capabilities include cyber research, development, test and evaluation; cyber capability development; and cyber operations.

Formerly known as ANALYGENCE, the company has supported federal cybersecurity initiatives through contract work, including a task order awarded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology to provide support for NIST’s Cybersecurity and Privacy Platform.

The company also won a task order from NIST under a $125 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cyber vulnerability processing support.

