Peraton has secured a delivery order valued at $11.7 million to provide maintenance, developmental enhancements, modernization and special projects support to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Durable Medical Equipment, or DME, claims processing system, according to a notice on the Federal Procurement Data System published Monday.

Leaders from across CMS and other federal health agencies will deliver keynote speeches and participate in panel discussions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. You can still get your tickets to this critical GovCon conference today!

What Services Will Peraton Provide to CMS?

Under the contract, Peraton will support the claims processing system for DME prosthetics, orthotics and supplies.

According to the request for information posted on SAM.gov in May 2025, work will cover system stability, modernization initiatives, automation efforts and compliance with legislative and CMS mandates.

The selected contractor will also be in charge of obtaining the claims processing system’s computer software.

DME Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies’ claims system is built primarily in Common Business Oriented Language, or COBOL, and Assembler Language Code, or ALC, and includes thousands of programs supporting online and batch claims functions. It performs pre-payment reviews, duplicate checks, eligibility verification and other functions.

What Is Peraton?

Peraton is a government technology contractor supporting defense and civilian agencies. In December 2024, the company secured a recompete contract to operate, maintain and modernize CMS’ Medicare Enrollment and Premium Billing Systems. That work includes support for the Medicare Beneficiary Database, Enrollment Database and premium billing systems. The company also supports the agency’s cloud migration and development of a case management platform serving over 55 million Medicare beneficiaries.