The Department of War has awarded RTX’s BBN Technologies a contract to support the Advanced Spectrum Coexistence, or ASC, Demonstration program and develop a prototype system to protect defense radars as the 3.1 to 3.45 GHz band is opened for commercial 5G use.

What Is the ASC Demonstration Program’s Objective?

RTX said Tuesday that the ASC Demonstration program, launched by the DOW in October 2025 in partnership with the National Spectrum Consortium, or NSC, is intended to ensure military radar systems can continue operating effectively while sharing spectrum with commercial 5G networks. The effort is split into two phases.

How Will the BBN Spectrum Manager Prototype Work?

In phase one, the team will develop an automated “smart spectrum manager” designed to detect radar operation, predict potential 5G interference and redirect 5G traffic. Phase two will advance the prototype into a self-managing platform using machine learning models, interference cancellation and dynamic spectrum management tools from Signal Processing Technologies, Federated Wireless and Purdue University. The system is intended for deployment on operational radar and 5G networks with minimal human intervention.

Which Companies Are Involved in the BBN Spectrum Manager Effort?

The BBN-led team also includes Raytheon Advanced Technology, which will provide radar signals and test equipment; Ericsson Federal Technologies Group, which will contribute 5G network expertise to ensure the feasibility of the transition; and Novowi, which will provide ML-based techniques for real-time spectrum sensing and security analysis.

Work will occur across multiple sites in Massachusetts, Texas, Virginia, New Hampshire and Indiana.