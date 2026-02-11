in Executive Moves, News

Heven AeroTech Names Kimberly Crooker Contracts & Procurement VP

Photo: Kimberly Crooker/LinkedIn
Kimberly Crooker. The former Chenega MIOS SBU senior contracts manager joined Heven AeroTech as contracts and procurement VP.
Heven AeroTech has appointed Kimberly Crooker, an experienced contracts professional, as vice president of contracts and procurement.

In a LinkedIn post published Tuesday, the company said Crooker will oversee contracting activities supporting Heven AeroTech’s U.S. operations. She will also help strengthen cross-functional systems that support manufacturing, delivery and sustainment efforts for the company’s unmanned aircraft systems.

Who Is Kimberly Crooker?

Crooker is a procurement and contracts executive with more than two decades of experience supporting government contracting programs. Her work has included managing direct material purchasing, advancing vendor consolidation and developing systems and processes that support operational continuity.

Prior to Heven AeroTech, she was a senior contracts manager at Chenega’s MIOS strategic business unit, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her industry career included contracts management and leadership roles at several companies, including SecuriGence, IDS International and Engility.

Crooker holds the Certified Federal Contract Manager credential and is a certified Project Management Professional.

What Is Heven AeroTech?

Heven AeroTech is a developer of hydrogen-powered drones and related technologies for defense, public safety and commercial applications.

Most recently known as Heven Drones, the company recently rebranded to Heven AeroTech following its acquisition of Zepher Flight Labs.

In October, Heven AeroTech expanded its U.S. operations with a new headquarters in Sterling, Virginia.

The latest appointment follows the naming of technology leader Samantha Hamilton as vice president of artificial intelligence.

