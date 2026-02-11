Lumana has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to make its artificial intelligence-powered video security platform available to government customers.

What Capabilities Does Lumana Deliver?

Carahsoft said Monday that Lumana’s AI-native hybrid cloud platform converts standard internet protocol cameras into intelligent sensors using continuous learning models. The scalable system integrates AI video analytics, video management and real-time automation to detect security risks and issue alerts, while supporting compliance with Service Organization Control 2, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and National Defense Authorization Act requirements. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will act as Lumana’s master government aggregator, making the platform available to public sector agencies through its reseller network.

Michael Adams , senior sales director at Carahsoft, said Lumana offers comprehensive analytics and real-time alerts that empower agencies to enhance security and operational efficiency.

“The company’s AI-powered, end-to-end video security platform simplifies monitoring and improves overall situational awareness, helping agencies safeguard critical infrastructure with confidence. We look forward to working with Lumana and our reseller partners to bring advanced, AI-driven security solutions to the public sector,” Adams said.

How Does the Partnership Support Government Customers?

The partnership is intended to streamline acquisition and deployment of advanced video analytics tools for agencies responsible for protecting facilities, campuses, transportation systems and critical infrastructure. Carahsoft will coordinate distribution through its contract vehicles and reseller partners to support federal, state and local customers seeking scalable video intelligence capabilities.