Long-time Lockheed Martin executive Stephen Howes shared on LinkedIn Wednesday his new position at the company as vice president and aeronautics operations deputy. In his new role, Howes will lead the development and implementation of the company’s aeronautics operations strategies.

Howes’ Lockheed Track Record

Already with over 21 years of service at Lockheed, he previously served as the company’s VP for F-35 production operations, overseeing the team manufacturing more than 140 F-35s annually at the company’s Forth Worth, Texas facility. He also previously served as director for Lockheed’s site in Lexington, Kentucky, with his roles including customer relations and process innovation.

As senior manager on the company’s aircraft modification team supporting the F-35 Lightning II program, he was among the 60 Lockheed employees who received in 2013 the company’s NOVA Award presented annually to individuals and teams for their contributions to the corporation’s mission and business objectives.

Howes joined the company in October 2003, serving in multiple roles, such as work with integrated product teams in joint strike fighter air system plans and processes on modeling, simulation and analysis.

Before Lockheed, he had a stint of over two years as design engineer and test lead at GE. Howes holds a master’s degree in business administration and management from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Louisiana State University.