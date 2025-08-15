Cubic Defense has received a contract from the U.S. Air Force that calls for the procurement, integration, deployment and sustainment of the P5 Combat Training System, or P5CTS, to benefit the U.S. military and its allies. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity runs up to 2032 and covers foreign military sales, the company said Thursday.

Leonardo DRS will serve as the principal subcontractor.

P5CTS Benefits

The P5CTS enables live mission training in advanced weapons and tactics, with its real-time air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons simulations and live monitoring capabilities, Russell Marsh, Cubic Defense president, pointed out.

“With the recent addition of the P5 security subsystem upgrade to enable fully interoperable encrypted time space position information with coalition 5th generation aircraft, Cubic and its partners are continuing to invest and deliver upgrades to the P5CTS infrastructure to preserve customer investments in authentic training,” Marsh added.