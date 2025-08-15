National Security Technology Accelerator has named Scott Bukofsky as its new senior vice president of microelectronics in line with the company’s mission to drive rapid innovation and delivery of critical defense technologies. NSTXL said Thursday that in his new role, Bukofsky will help with the identification of national security-critical technical trends and their introduction into key systems with the use of the company’s collaborative platform.

Who is Scott Bukofsky?

Bukofsky, an industry veteran with extensive experience in defense, semiconductor and national security sectors, previously worked at the Department of Commerce as director of capabilities for the CHIPS National Semiconductor Technology Center program.

The executive also held business development roles at Synopsys and eMagin. He spent five years at GlobalFoundries serving in various director-level positions. Bukofsky was also with IBM for 17 years, joining the company in 1998 as an advisory engineer.

NSTXL CEO on Bukofsky’s Appointment