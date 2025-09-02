The Department of State has approved Ukraine’s request to purchase Starlink satellite communication services and equipment and Patriot air and missile defense system sustainment support. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a pair of press releases published Friday that SpaceX and RTX will serve as principal contractors in the proposed foreign military sales, worth $329.1 million.

Leaders from across the defense industrial base will discuss foreign military sales and the factors that lead to FMS delays at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 GovCon International Summit on Oct. 16. The second installment of the government contracting event key figures from the Department of Defense and U.S. combatant commands. Reserve your spot today.

Ukraine Requests for Starlink Satcom

According to the DSCA, Ukraine’s Starlink request is for an extension of satellite communications services for its Starlink terminals and related engineering, technical, logistics and program support services for $150 million.

Kyiv relies on Starlink terminals to communicate with troops on the ground and to maintain connectivity in critical sites, such as hospitals and schools. According to estimates, about 150,000 Starlink terminals are currently in use in Ukraine.

Ukraine to Purchase Patriot System Sustainment Support

Ukraine also intends to acquire Patriot air and missile defense systems classified and unclassified spare parts, software and software updates, system modifications and associated modification kits, test and communication equipment, and maintenance and integration, training, engineering, and logistics services. The estimated program cost is $179.1 million.

The Patriot defense system integrates radars and interceptors with command and control technologies. It can detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic and cruise missiles, drones, aircraft, and other airborne threats.

RTX said it has built and delivered over 240 Patriot fire units to 19 countries.