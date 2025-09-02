NVIDIA has granted Northrop Grumman access to its RTX PRO Servers under an agreement for the latter to fast-track development of company operational processes. Kathy Warden, Northrop Grumman’s head, and NVIDIA senior executive Anthony Robbins, both past Wash100 awardees, cited the advantages and benefits of using the artificial intelligence-based servers, according to a Northrop Grumman announcement Thursday.

Technology Enabler for Innovation

Warden, Northrop Grumman chairperson, CEO and president, noted that the advanced technologies the company develops and delivers rely on the innovative ways by which it operates. “Integrating NVIDIA’s RTX PRO Servers into our business alongside our existing AI-driven capabilities helps boost productivity and performance, accelerates AI adoption and enables our team to bring vital solutions to our customers faster,” the company’s head stressed.

The servers will provide Northrop Grumman’s design, simulation and production processes with generative AI software, platforms and frameworks, including NVIDIA Omniverse. Through the NVIDIA agreement, the company will also gain research and development capabilities for the quick adoption of advanced AI technologies to drive operational efficiencies.

NVIDIA Exec Comments on Agreement

“NVIDIA’s AI platform is at the forefront of the industry, driving innovation that solves difficult challenges,” said Robbins, NVIDIA vice president for North America public. “Northrop Grumman is the latest example of how businesses and organizations around the world are increasingly using NVIDIA AI software to deliver on the enormous potential of AI,” he added.

The RTX PRO Servers will support the global aerospace and defense technology company’s operations covering close to 100,000 employees and more than 30 million square feet of space for manufacturing current and future customer requirements.