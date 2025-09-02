Trustible , an artificial intelligence governance, risk and compliance company, has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to provide government agencies access to Trustible’s AI governance platform and other IT services .

Carahsoft said Thursday as Master Government Aggregator, it will make Trustible’s offerings available to the public sector through its reseller partners and various contract vehicles.

What Is Trustible’s AI Governance Platform?

Trustable’s AI governance platform is designed to help agencies manage risks and compliance of their AI systems. It delivers a centralized AI inventory enabling users to view all AI assets. It also utilizes integrated and automated workflows for risk identification and mitigation to enable structured risk oversight.

The platform offers automated regulatory compliance mapping that aligns with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and other security standards. It also features governance workflow and collaboration tools for managing AI processes and real-time performance monitoring to support proactive decision-making.

Remarks From Trustible, Carahsoft Executives

“Our partnership with Carahsoft significantly expands our reach, enabling international, federal, state and local agencies to procure and deploy responsible, secure and transparent AI solutions through proven contracting channels,” said Gerald Kierce , CEO and co-founder of Trustible.