The Department of State has approved Australia’s request to purchase Javelin lightweight command launch units and related equipment for an estimated $97.3 million. RTX and Lockheed Martin ‘s Javelin Joint Venture will be the principal contractor.

Gain insights from government and government contracting industry leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 GovCon International Summit on Oct. 16. Secure your spot at the upcoming GovCon industry event.

Deliverables Under Australia’s FMS Request

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday the potential foreign military sale covers the procurement of 161 Javelin LwCLUs and non-major defense equipment, including a Javelin LwCLU Basic Skills Trainer, missile simulation rounds, a battery coolant unit, and electronic technical manuals and operator manuals. Australia also seeks to acquire life cycle support, physical security inspection, spare parts, system integration and checkout, logistics and program support, and technical assistance, engineering, logistics and personnel services from the U.S. government and the contractor.

The proposed sale aims to strengthen Australia’s advanced surface-fired munitions capabilities, which will strengthen its defense against existing and future threats. It will also bolster the coalition’s anti-armor capability.

The requested items will be added to a $6.3 million FMS that was previously approved and implemented. The DSCA has notified Congress of the proposed sale.