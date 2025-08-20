Generative artificial intelligence company Seekr has collaborated with ORI , a government technology partner and reseller, to deliver secure and trustworthy AI technologies to national defense and intelligence agencies.

Delivering AI-Powered Capabilities to Federal Agencies

Seekr said Tuesday the strategic partnership aims to support the agencies’ efforts to modernize warfighting technologies and enhance decision-making capabilities using Seekr’s agile, scalable and purpose-made enterprise AI platform, SeekrFlow. The AI platform enables government agencies to deploy and scale transparent generative AI models and AI agents. It provides mission-specific large language models and other AI applications across data on-cloud, on-premises and at the edge environments.

Through the collaboration, federal customers can utilize agentic AI workflows to boost operational efficiency despite constrained resources. The companies deliver capabilities to the Department of Defense and the intelligence community that enable them to address a broad spectrum of mission-critical challenges, including the following:

Fit-for-purpose agents and co-pilots

Real-time decision intelligence

Supply chain optimization

Cybersecurity

Document redaction and Freedom of Information Act

Counter malign foreign influence

Courses of action generation

Automated acquisition requirements packages

Entity vetting and insider threat detection

Vetting and review of government vendors and contracts

Document and media exploitation

Cellular exploitation

Multi-lingual context-aware translation

Precise summarization

Conversational AI

Remarks From Seekr, ORI Executives

“This partnership between ORI and Seekr magnifies our combined ability to deliver secure, scalable AI to federal customers operating in environments that demand mission success and trust at every stage of the AI lifecycle,” said Kathy Benson , co-founder and CEO of ORI, a women-owned small business.