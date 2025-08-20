Advanced IT has recruited Martin Mackes, a government contracting industry veteran, as its chief delivery officer. In his new role, Mackes will collaborate with the executive team and oversee service delivery to drive long-term business growth, the company said Tuesday.

“I’m excited to join Advanced IT at such a pivotal time in its growth,” Mackes commented. “I look forward to helping the company strengthen delivery excellence, scale operations and continue exceeding customer expectations while supporting the mission of our federal clients. Advanced IT has a solid foundation and a talented team; I am honored to be part of what is next.”

Get to Know Advanced IT’s New Chief Delivery Officer

Mackes has over 30 years of experience in the GovCon industry. Before joining Advanced IT, he was appointed as delivery chief at Jefferson Solutions Group, a professional services firm that supports federal agencies. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was in charge of executing the companies contracts with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Agency for International Development and federal civilian agencies.

He also held the CDO position at Avantus Federal, formerly E3 Federal Solutions. His professional experience also includes leadership roles at Dependable Global Solutions, Unisys and Booz Allen Hamilton.

“Martin’s extensive experience and proven leadership in delivery excellence will be instrumental as we expand our capabilities and strengthen our commitment to client success,” said Juan Navarro, president and CEO of Advanced IT. “His strategic vision will drive meaningful growth and reinforce our ability to deliver innovative solutions.”

Mackes holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Old Dominion University.