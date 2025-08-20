Udemy Business, a massive open online course, or MOOC, provider, can equip the federal workforce with the technical and soft skills they would need to be able to keep pace with advancements in technology and the government’s digital transformation, according to Tim Boltz, sales director at Carahsoft.

In an article published Tuesday on Carahsoft’s website, Boltz highlighted how Udemy Business can fill the critical skills gap in government by providing comprehensive, on-demand training for federal employees.

Customizable Learning Pathways for Interagency Goals

Udemy Business, the article said, is in line with the General Services Administration’s OneGov strategy, which aims to unify acquisition of goods and services across the government.

The learning platform can provide training content that can be tailored to specific agency roles and compliance requirements. It can also break down organizational silos by giving federal employees across various agencies access to an extensive content library and technical and soft skills training opportunities, ensuring consistent skills and knowledge development across the government.

Ease of Access From Anywhere

Udemy Business is cloud-hosted, allowing learners to access training resources from anywhere they are deployed as long as there is an internet connection. Its flexibility is ideal for agencies operating across multiple locations.

Moreover, it eliminates the need to set up extensive physical infrastructure for learning. Agencies that decide to implement training can begin immediately.

Extensive AI, Zero Trust Courses

Boltz shared that the MOOC provider offers comprehensive courses on artificial intelligence and zero trust, which are especially relevant to agencies implementing the technologies.

Udemy teaches machine simulation of human intelligence, which would be valuable for developers and researchers.

The platform’s zero trust courses, on the other hand, will ensure that personnel who are involved in the implementation of the cybersecurity framework understand and can apply principles effectively.