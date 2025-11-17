Snowflake has listed its artificial intelligence-powered data platform, called Snowflake AI Data Cloud, on Amazon Web Services’ Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, or ICMP.

The technology company said introducing AI Data Cloud to ICMP aligns with its mission to deliver secure and advanced analytics to support decision-making. ICMP is a digital catalog within AWS that allows agencies to quickly acquire and deploy software packages and applications.

How Does AI Data Cloud Support Federal Missions?

According to Snowflake, AI Data Cloud consolidates siloed data from disparate sources into a single governed environment and applies analytics and AI to generate actionable insights.

The fully managed platform also offers elastic scaling to match computing costs to dynamic mission demand.

“The true power of data is unlocked when it can be securely shared and acted upon seamlessly,” commented Jennifer Chronis, vice president of U.S. public sector at Snowflake and a two-time Wash100 Award winner. “With Snowflake, federal agencies gain the ability to collaborate across departments and with external partners with the security and governance capabilities of the AI Data Cloud. As a result, we can cut through the costly and slow process of moving and copying data. This dramatically accelerates data-driven decision-making, allowing agencies to go from raw data to real-time action much faster.”

Snowflake said AI Data Cloud supports Department of Defense Impact Level 5 and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High requirements.