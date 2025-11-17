RTX has received a $197.2 million delivery order from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for production of the MS-110 multispectral reconnaissance system. The award, originally issued to Goodrich, includes MS-110 reconnaissance pods, ground stations, support equipment, datalink capability, spares, technical manuals, engineering and program support, and site survey and installation work, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The sole-source acquisition supports foreign military sales for Poland. Work will be performed in Westford, Massachusetts, through July 31, 2031. The Air Force obligated $33.5 million in FMS funding at contract award.

What Is the MS-110 System?

The MS-110 is the next-generation variant of the DB-110 airborne reconnaissance system, providing long-range multispectral imaging in multiple visual and infrared bands. It delivers improved area coverage at long standoff ranges, enhanced image quality and integrated imagery exploitation software that supports faster multispectral imagery processing through near-real-time datalink transmission.

How Will the System Be Employed?

The MS-110 is compatible with multiple fast-jet platforms, including the F-16, F-15, F/A-18 and Gripen, and can also be carried by C-130 aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle such as the MQ-9.