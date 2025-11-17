AeroVironment has secured a contract from the U.S. Army to provide Puma and Raven unmanned aircraft systems in support of foreign military sales customers.

What Are the Details of AeroVironment’s UAS Contract?

The Department of Defense said Wednesday the firm-fixed-price contract covers the delivery of Puma All Environment 3, Puma Long Endurance, Puma AE/LE Hybrid and Raven unmanned aircraft systems. The deal also includes spares, accessories and training for current and future international partners under the FMS program.

The contract carries a cumulative face value of $874.3 million. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order. The expected completion date is Oct. 25, 2030.

The Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, awarded the contract on Oct. 27. The solicitation was posted online and generated one bid.

What Other UAS Deals Has AeroVironment Secured From the Army?

In August, AeroVironment delivered its Group 2 P550 small UAS to the Army under the Long-Range Reconnaissance program, supporting training and operations for Transformation in Contact brigades.