AeroVironment has delivered its Group 2 P550 small unmanned aircraft systems, or sUAS, to the U.S. Army under the Long-Range Reconnaissance program, supporting training and operations for Transformation in Contact, or TiC, brigades. The Virginia-based defense technology company said Wednesday that the initial delivery includes multiple P550 systems and equipment training to ensure quick integration into the TiC brigades and other units.

What Is the P550?

The P550 is AeroVironment’s latest autonomous Group 2 electric vertical take-off and landing system built for rapid deployment, reconnaissance and strike missions. The system is powered by artificial intelligence and autonomy and works to carry up to 15 pounds and fly for five hours on battery power. The P550 can also be reconfigured in under five minutes without tools, including hot-swapping payloads and batteries. The aircraft features an open, scalable design as well.

Remarks from AeroVironment’s Trace Stevenson

Commenting on the delivery of the sUAS, AeroVironment President of Autonomous System Trace Stevenson said, “We are proud to deliver the P550 to Army units, empowering warfighters with a system that can quickly adapt to fluid combat scenarios, providing unmatched reliability and flexibility.”

“Our team remains committed to supporting the Army with seamless delivery, training, and sustainment to ensure these systems are ready when needed,” he added.