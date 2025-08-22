The U.S. Army has awarded Tricentis an enterprise license agreement covering licenses, training and implementation support services for Army organizations using the company’s suite of automated software testing tools.

Scope of Army’s ELA With Tricentis

The service said Thursday the ELA awarded by the Army PEO Enterprise and Army Contracting Command-Rock Island enables Army customers to rapidly procure Tricentis licenses with previously negotiated rates.

PEO Enterprise uses Tricentis’ automated testing tools to assess system configurations, system load and vulnerabilities within its enterprise resource planning programs to meet functional requirements. The organization also uses the tools for compliance purposes and regression analysis.

PEO Enterprise leaders expect the office’s internal program testing to be fully automated by 2026. Its Digital Market’s Software ELA team has started meeting with other organizations within the military branch interested in using the Army-wide agreement.

According to the Army, Tricentis platforms feature no-code automation capabilities, allowing testers without coding expertise to create scripts.