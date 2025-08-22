in DOD, News, Technology

Tricentis Secures Army Enterprise License Agreement for Automated Testing Tools

Logo / tricentis.com
Tricentis logo. Tricentis secured an ELA from the Army for its automated software testing capabilities.
Army ELA

The U.S. Army has awarded Tricentis an enterprise license agreement covering licenses, training and implementation support services for Army organizations using the company’s suite of automated software testing tools.

Scope of Army’s ELA With Tricentis

The service said Thursday the ELA awarded by the Army PEO Enterprise and Army Contracting Command-Rock Island enables Army customers to rapidly procure Tricentis licenses with previously negotiated rates.

PEO Enterprise uses Tricentis’ automated testing tools to assess system configurations, system load and vulnerabilities within its enterprise resource planning programs to meet functional requirements. The organization also uses the tools for compliance purposes and regression analysis.

PEO Enterprise leaders expect the office’s internal program testing to be fully automated by 2026. Its Digital Market’s Software ELA team has started meeting with other organizations within the military branch interested in using the Army-wide agreement.

According to the Army, Tricentis platforms feature no-code automation capabilities, allowing testers without coding expertise to create scripts.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about DOD

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

AeroVironment Logo/Businesswire
AeroVironment logo. The company has delivered its P550 small unmanned aircraft systems to the Army.
AeroVironment Delivers P550 Unmanned Aircraft Systems to Army
Justin Fanelli/Department of the Navy
Navy CTO Justin Fanelli. Justin Fanelli has been selected as a member of the advisory board at Hupside.
Navy CTO Justin Fanelli Named to Hupside Advisory Board