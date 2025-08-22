Navy CTO Justin Fanelli Named to Hupside Advisory Board

Hupside has named Justin Fanelli , chief technology officer of the Department of the Navy, the inaugural member of its advisory board.

Department of the Navy CTO Justin Fanelli is one of the speakers at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Navy Summit, which will take place on Aug. 26. Sign up now to attend this important event.

The company said Wednesday that Fanelli will leverage his extensive experience in artificial intelligence transformation and digital workforce management in his new role. His addition aligns with Hupside’s commitment to combining AI and human innovation to help federal and defense organizations address various challenges.

Who Is Justin Fanelli?

The Navy CTO is a seasoned technology leader tasked with developing and driving technology strategy across the federal government. Fanelli also serves as technical director for Program Executive Office Digital and Enterprise Services, or PEO Digital.

“We are in a pivotal moment where the organizations that thrive will be those that understand how to integrate AI with truly original human thinking. Hupside’s approach makes that integration measurable and actionable,” stated Fanelli.

Remarks From Hupside CEO