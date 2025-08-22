in Executive Moves, News

Navy CTO Justin Fanelli Named to Hupside Advisory Board

Justin Fanelli/Department of the Navy
Navy CTO Justin Fanelli. Justin Fanelli has been selected as a member of the advisory board at Hupside.
Hupside has named Justin Fanelli, chief technology officer of the Department of the Navy, the inaugural member of its advisory board.

The company said Wednesday that Fanelli will leverage his extensive experience in artificial intelligence transformation and digital workforce management in his new role. His addition aligns with Hupside’s commitment to combining AI and human innovation to help federal and defense organizations address various challenges.

Who Is Justin Fanelli?

The Navy CTO is a seasoned technology leader tasked with developing and driving technology strategy across the federal government. Fanelli also serves as technical director for Program Executive Office Digital and Enterprise Services, or PEO Digital.

“We are in a pivotal moment where the organizations that thrive will be those that understand how to integrate AI with truly original human thinking. Hupside’s approach makes that integration measurable and actionable,” stated Fanelli.

Remarks From Hupside CEO

“The future belongs to those who know how to spot and support the individuals who can hyperscale with AI. That’s what Hupside was built to do, and Justin’s decision to join us sends a strong signal that human originality has a critical role to play in the AI era,” said Jonathan Aberman, CEO and co-founder of Hupside. 

