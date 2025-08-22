Credence Wins DLA Contract for AI-Enabled Cloud Services

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Credence, a provider of defense and national security technologies, a contract to serve as a managed service provider, or MSP.

Credence said the award makes the company DLA’s MSP for the third consecutive iteration of the agency’s mission-critical cloud support program. The anticipated ordering period of the initiative is five years.

“This award reflects our deep partnership with DLA and our unwavering commitment to driving innovation, agility, and security into the Department of Defense’s cloud ecosystem,” commented Prashant Gaur, CEO at Credence. “We are honored to continue supporting DOD’s mission and advancing operational excellence across the DOD enterprise.”

DLA selected Credence out of 17 vendors that also competed for the contract.

What Credence Offers to DLA

Under the contract, Credence will provide the DLA with artificial intelligence-powered cloud technology, including its site reliability engineering tools and analytics to support decision-making.

The deal also covers access to the company’s AI software factory, which will enable rapid capability delivery, and zero trust security compliance support services.