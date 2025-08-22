Amentum has partnered with the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, for the establishment of a radiation combined environment test facility for microelectronics in Odon, Indiana. The RCE test center, which broke ground at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park site Thursday, is geared to advance the effectiveness of microelectronics for the Department of Defense, Amentum said.

Testing Center’s Features

The facility is designed to provide a controlled environment replicating real-world conflict situations to enable comprehensive tests and validation of critical microelectronic components. It will contribute not only to immediate defense requirements and current fleet needs but also to future mission demands, according to Amentum.

Mark Walter, president for engineering and technology business group at Amentum, said acquiring the capability for testing and validating microelectronics in the harshest environments is not only important but essential, with the increasingly complex threats to the United States.

“With our decades of engineering and mission experience, we’re leading the charge by investing in the Crane innovation ecosystem and developing a critical capability that directly supports the warfighter,” the company executive added.

Long-time Amentum-NSWC Crane Collaboration

Amentum has been collaborating with NSWC Crane for more than 40 years, with over 20 years of the partnership focused on strategic microelectronics initiatives. The RCE test facility has drawn the support of various entities, including the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs, Test Resource Management Center, Verus Research, and Uplands Science and Technology Foundation. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Daviess County, WestGate@Crane Technology Park and developer Strongbox Commercial are also backing the facility’s establishment.