SNC Receives Second Aircraft for Army HADES Conversion

SNC has accepted the second Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft that will be modified for the U.S. Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System, or HADES, program. As the lead systems integrator, the aerospace and national security company said Tuesday it will convert the Army’s aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, jets into fully functional HADES prototypes.

HADES Systems Integration

The systems integration and modernization, which will take place at SNC’s facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, involves the company’s design and integration capabilities, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These technologies will be integrated into the HADES system to enhance its mission processing, exploitation and dissemination capabilities to bolster its all-domain awareness.

ISR Platform

The HADES prototypes will be the first large-cabin business jets used for ISR missions. The modernized government-furnished jets are designed to provide deep-sensing technologies for multi-domain missions against adversaries.

They will utilize SNC’s modular open systems approach, designed using model-based systems engineering, to accelerate the integration of new systems and capabilities, and enable the aircraft to be reconfigured for specific applications.