BAE Systems Opens New Engineering Center in Minnesota

BAE Systems has opened new engineering and product development center in Maple Grove, Minnesota, to serve U.S. military and allies’ requirements.

BAE Minnesota Facility Features

The 247,000-square-foot facility is focused on designing naval guns, launch systems, advanced munitions, submarine components and military vehicles, the company said Tuesday. The facility’s features include labs for digital engineering, product modeling and simulation, system integration and design collaboration. It also features a full lab for developing and testing prototypes of new military technologies.

For Jamie Hoyt, senior director of engineering at BAE Systems, the newly opened facility demonstrates the company’s commitment to strengthening its engineering workforce and developing products that protect military personnel.

“This state-of-the-art engineering facility will serve as a center for collaboration and innovation and empowers our workforce to develop products that protect our servicemembers and contribute to our national defense,” the company executive remarked.

BAE partnered with The Opus Group for the construction of the Maple Grove facility that started in August 2024.

BAE New Hampshire Facility Modernization

A modernization project has also been announced for BAE Systems’ Microelectronics Center in Nashua, New Hampshire, a Department of Defense-accredited facility specialized in advanced microelectronics for defense and aerospace applications. The initiative has received $35 million in funding from the CHIPS and Science Act.