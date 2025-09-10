Carahsoft Technology will provide public sector access to Resemble AI‘s recently-released generative artificial intelligence platform that works to simulate voice-based deepfakes.

Resemble AI’s Deepfake Attack Simulator

The platform serves to help organizations strengthen their defenses against voice phishing, voice identity fraud and social engineering by subjecting employees to hyper-realistic simulations of real-world deepfake attack scenarios, Carahsoft said Tuesday. The platform can deliver the scenarios through various channels, including phone calls, email and instant messaging, and adapt the difficulty of the simulation based on the employee’s performance.

Depending on how they respond during the simulations, employees are given risk scores and their high-risk behaviors and blind spots are flagged. The platform allows for policy-based AI risk scoring at the departmental level, highlighting the areas that need targeted training or safeguards. The platform also provides compliance reporting for internal security teams.

“Resemble AI’s platform equips agencies with critical tools and training, decreasing the risk of deepfake attacks,” said Michael Adams, senior sales director at Carahsoft.

“Resemble’s simulation platform provides agencies with a crucial protection layer and the ability to pinpoint organizational risks,” the company executive pointed out.

Carahsoft as Master Government Aggregator

Carahsoft serves as Master Government Aggregator to Resemble AI and will make the deepfake simulator platform available to public sector customers using its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts. The platform will also be made available via Carahsoft’s reseller partners.