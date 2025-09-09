Federal agencies looking to speed up decision-making must first ensure their data is accurate, secure and accessible, according to Rob Linger, vice president of Leidos’ information advantage practice.

In a new video interview with Executive Mosaic Senior Content Specialist Charles Lyons-Burt, Linger outlined how automation, artificial intelligence and data-driven tools are enabling real-time decision support at scale.

“I like to see what the outcome needs to be… and then I like to work backwards and say, how do we make these decisions based on the information that we have?” Linger said. “These data products are sort of living and breathing capabilities that really accelerate the ability to make those decisions in an informed way.”

AI, Automation and Data Tools for Government Missions

Linger emphasized that not every solution requires AI. Robotic process automation, improved processes and thoughtful policies can often deliver meaningful results. But once agencies streamline workflows, advanced technologies become critical.

“Artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics really do become important,” he said. “But the foundation is always understanding your data.”

Cybersecurity Integration in Federal Decision-Making

Linger stressed that cybersecurity and information advantage are inseparable. His team works closely with Leidos’ defensive cyber operations practice to embed security into every solution. “To try to separate the two is very difficult,” he noted.

