Maxar Intelligence is collaborating with defense technology company Anduril Industries to build a mixed-reality command-and-control, or C2, system for the U.S. Army under the Soldier-Borne Mission Command Architecture, or SBMC-A, program.
Maxar said Tuesday it will provide geospatial intelligence to be integrated into Anduril’s artificial intelligence-powered Lattice software, which in turn serves as the foundation for the SBMC-A system. The mixed reality C2 system will work to provide real-time battlefield intelligence via digital overlays projected onto the field of vision of soldiers wearing advanced headsets. The overlays will display accurate and up-to-date 3D global terrain data of 14 initial areas.
Remarks From Maxar’s Susanne Heka, Anduril’s Tom Keane
“As military operations become increasingly integrated and automated, Maxar’s software-enabled geospatial intelligence capabilities become vital to maintaining America’s military advantage, protecting our warfighters and delivering results on the battlefield,” said Susanne Hake, general manager for the U.S. government business of Maxar.
“This collaboration demonstrates the openness of the Lattice platform and the power of the Lattice Data Mesh to fuse Maxar’s precision terrain data with other mission-critical sources in real time,” said Tom Keane, senior vice president of engineering at Anduril.