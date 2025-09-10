Maxar Intelligence is collaborating with defense technology company Anduril Industries to build a mixed-reality command-and-control, or C2, system for the U.S. Army under the Soldier-Borne Mission Command Architecture, or SBMC-A, program.

Maxar said Tuesday it will provide geospatial intelligence to be integrated into Anduril’s artificial intelligence-powered Lattice software, which in turn serves as the foundation for the SBMC-A system. The mixed reality C2 system will work to provide real-time battlefield intelligence via digital overlays projected onto the field of vision of soldiers wearing advanced headsets. The overlays will display accurate and up-to-date 3D global terrain data of 14 initial areas.

Remarks From Maxar’s Susanne Heka, Anduril’s Tom Keane

“As military operations become increasingly integrated and automated, Maxar’s software-enabled geospatial intelligence capabilities become vital to maintaining America’s military advantage, protecting our warfighters and delivering results on the battlefield,” said Susanne Hake , general manager for the U.S. government business of Maxar.