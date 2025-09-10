DMI Earns ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

IT services provider DMI has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for information security management.

Safeguarding Sensitive Data

The company said Tuesday the certification reflects its commitment to protecting sensitive data across cloud and highly regulated environments, strengthening cybersecurity practices and maintaining compliance with international standards.

“This certification upgrade is a strategic investment in trust, transparency, and technological excellence,” said DMI Chief Technology Officer Gary Wang. “It gives our federal and commercial customers confidence that their data and missions are protected with the highest standards in information security.”

The ISO/IEC 27001 standard provides companies with guidance for establishing, implementing and maintaining an information security management system.

According to DMI, the 2022 revision addresses cloud computing, remote work, emerging cyberthreats and other modern challenges.

DMI also holds ISO 9001:2015 quality management and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 IT service management certifications.

Complying With CMMC Requirements

In June, DMI reported that it achieved a perfect score in the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 Level 2 Joint Verification Security Assessment, or JVSA, conducted by the Defense Contract Management Agency.

The milestone validates that the company has implemented all 110 required cybersecurity practices to protect sensitive government data under CMMC 2.0.