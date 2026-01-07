Second Front Systems, or 2F, and Paramify have partnered to advance compliance automation and speed up the delivery of mission-ready software to the U.S. federal government and allied countries.

How Will the 2F-Paramify Partnership Benefit US Federal Agencies?

2F said Tuesday it will combine its 2F Game Warden with Paramify’s compliance package creation, evidence automation and risk management capabilities to help federal agencies and allied nations streamline compliance and delivery workflows by automating evidence collection and centralizing documentation.

“Partnering with Paramify strengthens our ability to help customers deliver mission-ready software faster, with less administrative drag and a higher standard of assurance. It’s another step forward in our mission to remove the barriers that slow innovation across government,” said TJ Rowe, chief revenue officer at 2F.

According to 2F, the partnership reflects the companies’ commitment to regulated software deployment modernization.

“FedRAMP modernization is opening the door to more innovation, agencies are demanding automated solutions, vendors need a faster path to authorization – that’s what makes the pairing of Paramify and Second Front so special. Together, we help teams go from code to compliance to mission impact at greater speed, with far less cost and far less friction,” said Mike Schreiner, chief operating officer of Paramify.

What Is 2F Game Warden?

2F Game Warden is Second Front’s DevSecOps platform designed to help organizations obtain accreditation and authorization to quickly deploy applications on government networks.

The platform is authorized for deployment to Department of War systems at Impact Levels 2 to 6, Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System and up to FedRAMP High.

What Does Second Front Systems Do?

2F is a public-benefit software company that helps organizations accelerate the development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks.

The venture-backed company offers a suite of 2F platforms – 2F Game Warden, 2F Workshop and 2F Frontier – designed to reduce deployment timelines from years to weeks.

In August, Second Front and Leidos entered into a strategic partnership to streamline the approval of government and commercial software.

What Does Paramify Do?

Paramify is an enterprise risk management platform built for governance, risk management and compliance, or GRC, professionals, consultants and advisory firms.

Established in 2022, the company uses artificial intelligence and automation to remove manual, repetitive tasks from GRC workflows while maintaining compliance with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and other government frameworks.