PTC Names Jennifer DiRico as Chief Financial Officer

PTC has appointed Jennifer DiRico as executive vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding Kristian Talvitie. The company announced the leadership change in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“We’re excited to have Jennifer on board and look forward to the impact she’ll make for PTC, our partners, and our customers,” PTC said.

DiRico, who assumed the role on Jan. 1, reports to PTC President and CEO Neil Barua.

Who Is Jennifer DiRico?

She joins PTC from Commvault, where she served as CFO. DiRico was appointed to that role following an internal leadership shift that moved then-CFO Gary Merrill into Commvault’s newly created chief commercial officer position.

Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani previously cited DiRico’s experience scaling finance and operations teams at high-growth technology companies as a key factor in her selection.

What Experience Does DiRico Bring to PTC?

Before Commvault, she spent nearly a decade at Toast, holding senior finance and operations roles. Her tenure included serving as senior vice president and general manager of Toast’s international business, where she helped lead the company’s global expansion and supported its transition to a public company.

Earlier in her career, DiRico was a finance manager at Nuance Communications.

“This track record, together with her leadership at the intersection of finance and operations, will be invaluable to PTC as we advance our Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision,” said Barua.

Commenting on her new role, Dirico said she is “excited to partner with Neil and the global team and help PTC capture its growth opportunity while maintaining strong financial discipline to deliver meaningful results.”