Randy Nixon of Janes understands the value of partnership and data to mission success

He used Janes’ data when in the Army and with the CIA

He spoke to ExecutiveBiz about OSINT, AI and new company initiatives

Randy Nixon understands the value of strong industry partnerships and reliable data to mission success in today’s AI and data-driven national security realm. Currently serving as Janes chief customer officer and president of its U.S. business, he previously spent much of his career in leadership at the CIA and in the U.S. Army where he led critical missions to keep the U.S. and allies safe.

Janes, an independent source of unclassified foundational military intelligence, was an integral part of that effort. Nixon first became familiar with Janes as a sergeant in the Army and later at the CIA when he needed reliable data to build or improve on an order of battle.

Janes data is validated and connected. It provides the ground truth and context needed to move from “what happened” to “what it means.” Because it’s unclassified, it gave Nixon the flexibility to share it with mission partners and integrate it with other sources in secure environments.

In his current role, Nixon brings this experience and is now focused on expanding Janes within the U.S., helping customers understand how the company has evolved into a leading digital provider of foundational military intelligence and, more importantly, what it means for them. The company’s partner ecosystem is central to this effort as collaborations with firms like IBM , Esri , Seerist and SOSi help extend the reach and value of the company’s intelligence across real-world operational environments.

Nixon sat down with ExecutiveBiz for his first Spotlight interview to discuss the shift in defense and intelligence community culture toward greater acceptance of unclassified data as source and discipline, how AI is changing intelligence analysis across defense and national security, and the markets and initiatives he’s most excited about.

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We’re focused on deepening our engagement with customers, especially as they navigate an increasingly complex global environment…We want to be mission partners.

ExecutiveBiz: Have you seen any shift in Pentagon and intelligence community culture toward greater acceptance of open-source intelligence as both a data source and a discipline?

Randy Nixon: There has been a clear shift, not only within the Pentagon but across the broader intelligence community. I helped lead this in my last role in government as director of open source enterprise and I’m enjoying continuing to help bring the best commercially available information to bear to the government through Janes.

In my current role, I see customers increasingly combining open-source intelligence, or OSINT, with other data streams, including classified sources, to build a full picture and make more informed decisions. Unclassified data, providing it’s accurate, brings clear advantages, particularly its ability to be shared easily across mission partners and integrated with multiple sources. I also firmly believe that when the government works with industry on data and collection, the work is done faster, better and cheaper than if the government tries to go it alone.

That is one of the things that drew me to Janes. Our experts combine technology with tradecraft to collect, analyze, and validate unclassified intelligence that goes well beyond what automated tools alone can produce.

EBiz: How is the role of AI changing intelligence analysis across defense and national security, and what should leaders be focused on right now?

Nixon: AI is fundamentally changing how intelligence is produced and analyzed, but the priority for leaders should not be AI for its own sake. It should be about how AI enhances speed, scale, and decision advantage without compromising trust.

The real shift we’re seeing is from analysis that is manually intensive to workflowsthat are augmented by AI. That allows teams to process more data, identify patterns faster and spend more time on judgment and insight. Again, that only works if the underlying data is reliable.

From a leadership perspective, the focus should be on three things: validated data, integration into existing workflows and ensuring analysts remain central to the process. AI is only as good as the data it’s built on, and while speed is important, it has to be paired with accuracy and context to drive the right decisions.

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Unclassified data, providing it’s accurate, brings clear advantages, particularly its ability to be shared easily across mission partners and integrated with multiple sources.

EBiz: What markets and initiatives is your company most excited about, and what steps are you taking to capitalize on these opportunities?

Nixon: At Janes, we’re focused on deepening our engagement with customers, especially as they navigate an increasingly complex global environment. They’re our compass, so it’s critical that we listen closely and understand how they’re using our intelligence, whether that’s for wargaming, operational planning, assessing geoeconomic risk or other mission needs, and where they may need more support as those missions evolve. We want to be mission partners, not a contract transaction.

Alongside that, we’re continuing to build our partner ecosystem. We’re especially excited about the enhanced and new products we’re developing with Seerist and SOSi that bring our data into more operational contexts. Those offerings will be coming to market soon, and we’re looking forward to the impact they’ll have.

EDITOR’S NOTE: All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official positions or views of the U.S. government. Nothing in the contents should be construed as asserting or implying U.S. government authentication of information or endorsement of the author’s views.