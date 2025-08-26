Trellix, a cybersecurity company, has appointed Randy Dougherty as its chief information officer. The company announced Dougherty’s new role in a LinkedIn post Friday.

As CIO, the executive will be responsible for the company’s enterprise technology and operations strategy and lead efforts to better serve customers.

Who is Randy Dougherty?

Dougherty brings to the role leadership experience and technology expertise.

He joined Trellix in 2022 and played a key role in the double carveout of global infrastructure operations from McAfee and FireEye, the Plano, Texas-headquartered firm said.

Prior to Trellix, Dougherty served as VP of global IT at agent-centric brokerage platform eXp Realty. He also held the position of global technology VP at The Nielsen Company.

Earlier in his career, the technology expert was appointed director of IT infrastructure at Wellcare HMO and worked as a technical instructor and staff member at the University of Miami.

Dougherty has bachelor’s degrees in computer science, biology and chemistry, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami.