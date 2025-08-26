in News, Space

Noblis Sends DNA Data Storage & Biomanufacturing Projects to International Space Station

Mile Corrigan
Noblis CEO Mile Corrigan. Noblis launched DNA data storage and biomanufacturing projects to the International Space Station.
Mile Corrigan President and CEO Noblis

Noblis has launched two pioneering research projects to the International Space Station.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Monday the Helix Horizons Astral DNA Storage Endeavor and the Synthetic consortia Integrated Production System, or ScIPS, arrived at the ISS onboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft. The mission, supported by the ISS National Laboratory and Voyager Technologies, which provided the experimental payloads, is part of ongoing research to transform data storage and sustainable nutrition for space missions.

Helix Horizons & ScIPS Projects

Helix Horizons is a DNA-based data encoding and storage system designed to tackle challenges in storing data in space, including low power, radiation, limited mass and secure data retention. Its four payloads, which contain DNA-coded messages and microbial cultures, will be analyzed by ISS astronauts using a genomic sequencer.

ScIPS, a space-based biomanufacturing and autonomous life-support system, is intended to sustain nutrition in remote or hostile environments. It is engineered to create synthetic communities of Generally Recognized as Safe, or GRAS, microorganisms that produce various nutrients, which paves the way for establishing life-support in space.

Remarks From Noblis CEO Mile Corrigan

“By launching experiments in molecular DNA data storage and synthetic biology platforms in space, we are not only testing system performance in extreme environments, we’re validating architectures that could one day enable massive scalability with ultra-stable data archives and adaptive biomanufacturing for deep space missions,” said Mile Corrigan, president and CEO of Noblis and three-time Wash100 Award winner.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Joint Reduced Range Rocket (JR3)
JR3 system. Lockheed recently conducted a demo of the JR3 training rocket system.
Lockheed Martin Demos New Low-Cost Training Rocket for Army, Allies
Randy Dougherty/Chief Information Officer/LinkedIn
Randy Dougherty, CIO of Trellix. Dougherty is a technology expert with decades of leadership experience
Randy Dougherty Assumes New Responsibilities as Chief Information Officer at Trellix