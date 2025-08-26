in DOD, News

Lockheed Martin Demos New Low-Cost Training Rocket for Army, Allies

Joint Reduced Range Rocket (JR3)
JR3 system. Lockheed recently conducted a demo of the JR3 training rocket system.
Joint Reduced Range Rocket system

Lockheed Martin has demonstrated its new prototype training rocket system for the U.S. Army and global allies. The system, called Joint Reduced Range Rocket, or JR3, is geared as a replacement for the current Low-Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket, the company said Monday.

Dave Griser, vice president of precision fires rockets at Lockheed Martin’s missiles and fire control business, noted that JR3 is based on mature rocket motor technology to enable a scalable, cost-effective training round. “With a pod capacity of more than 20 rockets, it meets the Army’s demand for increased training volume and affordability without sacrificing performance,” the company executive pointed out.

HIMARS Launch Compatibility

The training rocket is designed for launching compatibility with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems to provide crews with realistic live-fire practice on various environments.

During the JR3 demo, the test team reloaded a new round into the same launching tube, showcasing the use of more training rockets at each pod to save time and resources.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about DOD

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Radiance Technologies logo/PR Newswire
Radiance logo. The company is building a $371 million chip manufacturing facility in Louisiana.
Radiance Technologies to Build $371M Microchip Facility in North Louisiana
Mile Corrigan
Noblis CEO Mile Corrigan. Noblis launched DNA data storage and biomanufacturing projects to the International Space Station.
Noblis Sends DNA Data Storage & Biomanufacturing Projects to International Space Station