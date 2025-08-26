Lockheed Martin has demonstrated its new prototype training rocket system for the U.S. Army and global allies. The system, called Joint Reduced Range Rocket, or JR3, is geared as a replacement for the current Low-Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket, the company said Monday.

Dave Griser, vice president of precision fires rockets at Lockheed Martin’s missiles and fire control business, noted that JR3 is based on mature rocket motor technology to enable a scalable, cost-effective training round. “With a pod capacity of more than 20 rockets, it meets the Army’s demand for increased training volume and affordability without sacrificing performance,” the company executive pointed out.

HIMARS Launch Compatibility

The training rocket is designed for launching compatibility with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems to provide crews with realistic live-fire practice on various environments.

During the JR3 demo, the test team reloaded a new round into the same launching tube, showcasing the use of more training rockets at each pod to save time and resources.