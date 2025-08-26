in News, Technology

Radiance Technologies to Build $371M Microchip Facility in North Louisiana

Radiance Technologies logo/PR Newswire
Radiance logo. The company is building a $371 million chip manufacturing facility in Louisiana.
Facility construction

Defense contractor Radiance Technologies is establishing a $370.65 million microchip packaging facility in Lincoln Parish, Louisiana, with the support of Louisiana Economic Development, the city of Ruston, Louisiana Tech University and the Louisiana Tech University Foundation.

LED said on Monday that it is providing the foundation a $20 million grant for the purchase of the new facility’s equipment. Louisiana Tech will also receive a $17 million LED award to upgrade its research equipment and initiate training programs in chip manufacturing security.

What to Expect on New Radiance Louisiana Facility

The Radiance facility will be built as a 40,000-square-foot hub for microchip research, design and fabrication. According to LED, the project will create an estimated 150 direct new jobs and 146 indirect new jobs in the Northwest Region.

Construction at the facility’s site north of the Ruston Sports Complex is expected to start in the spring of 2026, with completion anticipated in the summer of 2027. It will be an addition to the Louisiana footprint of Radiance, which already operates facilities in Shreveport and Baton Rouge.

A longtime Louisiana Tech partner, the company is a tenant in the university’s Enterprise Campus research park, where it taps the university faculty’s expertise to support its development of tools for defense, intelligence and civilian customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Jacobs logo / LinkedIn
Jacobs logo. Jacobs has received a $50 million contract from the Navy.
Jacobs Books $50M Navy Contract to Support Air & Underwater Launch Test Systems
Joint Reduced Range Rocket (JR3)
JR3 system. Lockheed recently conducted a demo of the JR3 training rocket system.
Lockheed Martin Demos New Low-Cost Training Rocket for Army, Allies