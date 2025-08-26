Defense contractor Radiance Technologies is establishing a $370.65 million microchip packaging facility in Lincoln Parish, Louisiana, with the support of Louisiana Economic Development, the city of Ruston, Louisiana Tech University and the Louisiana Tech University Foundation.

LED said on Monday that it is providing the foundation a $20 million grant for the purchase of the new facility’s equipment. Louisiana Tech will also receive a $17 million LED award to upgrade its research equipment and initiate training programs in chip manufacturing security.

What to Expect on New Radiance Louisiana Facility

The Radiance facility will be built as a 40,000-square-foot hub for microchip research, design and fabrication. According to LED, the project will create an estimated 150 direct new jobs and 146 indirect new jobs in the Northwest Region.

Construction at the facility’s site north of the Ruston Sports Complex is expected to start in the spring of 2026, with completion anticipated in the summer of 2027. It will be an addition to the Louisiana footprint of Radiance, which already operates facilities in Shreveport and Baton Rouge.

A longtime Louisiana Tech partner, the company is a tenant in the university’s Enterprise Campus research park, where it taps the university faculty’s expertise to support its development of tools for defense, intelligence and civilian customers.