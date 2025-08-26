Jacobs has secured a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract worth $50.5 million to continue helping the U.S. Navy upgrade, redesign and operate its air launch test capability as well as design, develop and operate an underwater launch testing system. Work on these capabilities are meant to support the testing of new-generation Navy weapons, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work will be conducted at China Lake, California, through August 2027.

The contracting activity is the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. The contract was not competitively procured.

Navy Underwater Launch Test Capability Contract Details

The award is the latest Navy contract the company has received to develop an underwater launch testing system. In December 2022, Jacobs landed a $99.8 million contract from a division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center to help with the setup, installation and maintenance of an undersea facility meant for naval research, development and testing efforts. That contract tasked the company to provide engineering and technical support, install equipment and software, and handle testing launch systems. Jacobs was also tasked to help maintain and manage the facility once operational.