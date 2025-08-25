"Seal of the United States Department of the Air Force," by Arthur E. DuBois, Licensed under Public domain

The Department of the Air Force has started conducting market research to identify potential contractors that can provide the required services under the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command E-4B Aircraft High-Capacity Crossover, or HCX, Broadband Aero Mobile Satellite Communication Service contract .

Contract Scope

According to a sources sought notice published on SAM.gov Thursday, the potential contract covers the establishment of communications connectivity for the Secretary of Defense and other senior leaders aboard the E-4B aircraft fleet.

The project is expected to have a one-year base period and four one-year options. The contract is also expected to start on April 1, 2026.

Interested vendors have until Sept. 19 to submit their responses.