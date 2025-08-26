Precise Systems Earns CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification

Precise Systems has secured Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 certification.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Precise Systems said the certification reinforces its ability to provide mission-critical support to the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and other Department of Defense organizations.

“Our certification is more than a compliance milestone—it’s proof that security is at the core of everything we do,” said Scott Pfister, CEO and president of Precise Systems.

CMMC 2.0 Level 2

According to the DOD’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, CMMC Level 2 requires companies to fully implement the 110 security practices outlined in NIST Special Publication 800-171 to safeguard controlled unclassified information. Organizations at this level must undergo an independent third-party assessment conducted by a certified third-party assessment organization every three years, with annual affirmations to maintain compliance.

Industry experts note that Level 2 goes well beyond the basic hygiene requirements of Level 1. According to guidance from cybersecurity firm StrikeGraph, contractors must demonstrate comprehensive measures such as multifactor authentication, incident response planning, continuous monitoring and access control to protect sensitive DOD data.

The CMMC 2.0 Framework

CMMC 2.0 is structured into three levels. Level 1 covers “Foundational” practices such as basic access controls and is primarily intended for contractors handling federal contract information.

Level 2, where Precise Systems is now certified, represents the “Advanced” tier and applies to companies working with CUI, requiring full alignment with NIST 800-171.

At the highest tier, Level 3 demands even stricter controls, aligned with a subset of NIST 800-172, and will apply to contractors engaged in the most sensitive defense programs.

Organizations such as the Coalition for Government Procurement emphasize that Level 2 compliance is quickly becoming a baseline requirement for contractors wishing to compete for CUI-related work. Defense companies without certification risk being ineligible for new contracts.

For Precise Systems, securing the certification underscores its positioning as a trusted partner within the defense industrial base.