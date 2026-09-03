QuSecure Reaches TRL-7 for QuProtect R3 at Army PCC6 Event

QuSecure has reached a post-quantum cryptography milestone with the Army

QuProtect R3 was tested under live, soldier-operated field conditions

The 2026 Intel Summit will explore agentic AI and quantum risk, OSINT and more

QuSecure has achieved Technical Readiness Level 7, or TRL-7, for its QuProtect R3 post-quantum cryptography platform following a demonstration at the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence Capstone 6 , or PCC6.

As the intelligence community works to stay ahead of security risks posed by advancing computing capabilities, industry developments such as QuSecure’s TRL-7 milestone reflect the kind of readiness that federal agencies are increasingly prioritizing. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss agentic AI, open-source intelligence, AI and quantum risk, and cybersecurity in the agentic AI era. Reserve your spot now to join the conversation shaping the IC’s future.

The company said Tuesday QuProtect R3 reached the milestone after operating under soldier-led, real-world conditions during PCC6, an annual live experiment hosted by the Army at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin in California.

What Is QuProtect R3?

QuProtect R3 is a post-quantum cryptography and crypto-agility platform that gives organizations a centralized way to establish and enforce cryptographic policy across their networks, with compatibility across cloud, on-premises, air-gapped and sovereign environments.

At PCC6, the platform supported quantum-resistant communications, cryptographic agility and cryptographic discovery and inventory for Army tactical mission systems. Its performance under soldier-led operation enabled QuProtect R3 to reach TRL-7, the top technical readiness score identified by the Post-Quantum Cryptography Coalition, marking a step toward fielding the platform with the Department of War.

What Did QuSecure Officials Say About the TRL-7 Milestone?

Joey Lupo , product manager at QuSecure, said the company’s participation in PCC6 concluded nearly two years of iterative development work with Army C5ISR to adapt QuProtect R3 for tactical networks.

“This event also marks a critical milestone for the Army. Besides demonstrating that tactical networks can be hardened against the quantum threat before a possible 2029 Q-day, we demonstrated improvements to the network today in terms of automation, cryptographic agility, and zero trust that will improve resilience against advanced cyber adversaries for years to come,” Lupo noted.

Brian Cunningham , executive vice president of growth and strategy at QuSecure, said a June executive order on PQC migration and DOW’s post-quantum cryptography strategy have established binding deadlines that federal agencies must now meet.

“TRL-7 at PCC6 means the Army is not waiting. They have a proven, deployable platform operating in live-force tactical conditions right now, years ahead of the 2030-2031 compliance window. Every other DOW component and federal agency has a ready reference deployment to follow,” Cunningham stated.

How Does the PCC6 Demo Align With QuSecure’s Federal Push?

The Project Convergence Capstone 6 milestone builds on a year of expanding federal engagement for QuSecure, as the company has moved to align its post-quantum roadmap with a tightening government timeline for the quantum threat . In a commentary, Garfield Jones, QuSecure’s senior vice president of research and strategy , said the arrival of quantum computers capable of breaking the encryption protecting federal data has moved the timeline by six years .

QuSecure has also worked to deepen its bench of federal expertise. The company added Doug Small, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, to its federal advisory board , following the earlier appointment of Eman Blair, a former CIA senior intelligence service officer, to the same board .

On the platform side, QuSecure has extended QuProtect R3’s reach by making it available through AWS Marketplace for the intelligence community. In 2025, the company secured an investment from Accenture Ventures to offer crypto agility solutions to help government agencies and the private sector counter emerging quantum risks.