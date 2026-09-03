Microsoft Fabric Available in GCC High Public Preview

GCC High customers can access Microsoft Fabric beginning Sept. 2, with a full rollout planned for Oct. 1

OneLake provides the data layer for information stored in cloud, on-premises and third-party environments

Fabric supports data integration, real-time intelligence, business intelligence, databases and analytics

Microsoft Fabric is now available in public preview for Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud High, or GCC High, customers , according to Douglas Phillips , president and chief technology officer of Microsoft Specialized Clouds.

What Does Microsoft Fabric Offer Government Agencies?

In a company blog posted Wednesday, Phillips wrote that Fabric unifies data through OneLake, combining data integration, real-time intelligence, business intelligence, databases and analytics into one open software-as-a-service offering. It links people, data and workloads on a shared foundation, giving organizations faster insights, more productive teams and lower costs at enterprise scale.

Phillips said government organizations are moving toward AI systems and agents that can take action rather than simply answer questions. However, information distributed among clouds, databases, applications and operational systems can limit the organizational context available to those systems.

The executive added that agencies need a modern data foundation that brings together analytical, operational, transactional, structured and unstructured information while meeting security, compliance and governance requirements.

How Does Fabric Handle Government Data?

OneLake serves as the data layer for Microsoft Fabric, allowing organizations to work with information stored in cloud, on-premises and third-party environments. Phillips said its zero-copy and zero-ETL capabilities let users access that information without duplicating data.

Fabric also includes Fabric IQ, which brings together unified data, business intelligence and operational information to establish shared context for AI systems. The capability can help AI tools interpret organizational information and support analysis and decision-making.

Phillips noted that Fabric data and knowledge can also connect with Copilot Studio, Microsoft Foundry, Microsoft 365 Copilot and custom applications, enabling AI agents to use organizational information when performing tasks. Microsoft introduced Researcher, Analyst, Agent Builder and Copilot Studio for GCC, GCC High and Pentagon cloud environments in April, expanding the AI capabilities available to government customers.

How Can Agencies Use Fabric in GCC High?

According to Phillips, organizations using Power BI Premium capacities can access Fabric through their existing capacity, with both Power BI and Fabric workloads drawing from the same capacity. Organizations without Power BI Premium can purchase Fabric capacity.

GCC High customers can access Microsoft Fabric in public preview starting Sept. 2, ahead of a full rollout on Oct. 1. Feature availability will vary by workload, with additional capabilities expected in the following months.