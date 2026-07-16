QuSecure’s QuProtect R3 platform is now available through AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community

QuSecure EVP Brian Cunningham said QuSecure offers agencies tools that ensure security across their systems while helping them prepare for post-quantum cryptography

The platform’s capabilities asset scanning, automated rollout of encryption standards, and documentation and oversight

QuSecure has made its QuProtect R3 post-quantum cryptography platform available through Amazon Web Services Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, or AWS ICMP, the San Mateo, California-based company said Tuesday.

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What Is QuProtect R3?

QuProtect R3 is a platform designed to help organizations prepare their encryption systems for the eventual arrival of quantum computing, while also making it easier to update cryptographic protections over time.

The platform includes a scanning tool that works to examine an organization’s networks, cloud environments, applications and endpoints to identify which cryptographic methods are currently in use, highlighting any that are outdated or no longer meet security standards, with the option to import existing records to speed up the process.

A second component works to automate the rollout of new encryption standards, including algorithms approved by the National Institute of Standards and Technology for post-quantum use, without requiring systems to go offline or be rebuilt from scratch.

The platform’s third piece focuses on documentation and oversight, producing an inventory of cryptographic components, charting risk levels over time, and generating reports intended to demonstrate compliance with federal cybersecurity requirements, including NSM-10, Executive Order 14028, and OMB Memorandum M-23-02, for use by executives and auditors.

Brian Cunningham , executive vice president of strategy and growth at QuSecure, said the platform provides agencies with practical tools to prepare for post-quantum cryptography while maintaining security across current systems. He noted that QuProtect R3 helps organizations assess cryptographic exposure, manage policy and deploy protections throughout existing environments.

How Does the AWS Marketplace Availability Support QuSecure’s Growth?

The AWS ICMP availability expands QuSecure’s efforts to support government adoption of post-quantum cybersecurity tools. The company has recently added former intelligence and defense leaders to its advisory board, including retired CIA executive Eman Blair and former NAVWAR commander Doug Small, as agencies prepare for new cryptographic security requirements.

QuSecure has also strengthened its industry position through partnerships and investments, including a strategic investment from Accenture Ventures to advance crypto-agility solutions that help organizations address emerging quantum-related security risks.