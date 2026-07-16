Socure Unveils Remote Verifier

Socure has launched Remote Verifier within its RiskOS platform

Allocore will fold the tool into its IAL2 solution

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI, cybersecurity and more

Socure has introduced Remote Verifier, a new capability within its RiskOS platform designed to verify identities for all individuals across the public and private sectors.

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What Is Socure’s Remote Verifier?

The company said Wednesday Remote Verifier is an AI-powered verification system that connects live agents to uploaded identity documents. Agents also receive the reasons an automated check did not clear, along with real-time fraud signals and risk indicators. The added context is designed to help agents reach evidence-based decisions while limiting friction for applicants.

Remote Verifier is built for the small subset of applicants whose identities are not confirmed automatically, who prefer not to rely on automated systems, or who need a manual review path. The platform is designed to centralize appointment scheduling and credential management in a single system, replacing separate in-person and call-center verification steps.

Allocore, named Socure’s launch partner for the public sector version of Remote Verifier, will integrate the tool into its existing Identity Assurance Level 2, or IAL2, offering.

What Did Socure & Allocore Officials Say About Remote Verifier?

“Socure’s new Remote Verifier gives human reviewers the data and insights needed to make high-confidence identity decisions while limiting the friction felt by individuals accessing critical government services,” said Jordan Burris, head of public sector at Socure.

Burris added that the integration ensures live agents operate with the full context of Socure’s AI-enabled fraud detection and identity intelligence, rather than reviewing documents in isolation.

Allocore CEO Bill Webner described Socure as a long-standing partner in efforts to modernize federal loan and grant programs and address fraudulent activity.

“As we expand this partnership to support efforts to unify and modernize lending and grant programs, integrating Socure’s Remote Verifier into our turnkey IAL2 solution, including closing and notary capabilities, will deliver even greater value to our federal customers,” added Webner, a two-time Wash100 awardee.

How Does Remote Verifier Align With Socure’s Broader Identity Push?

The Remote Verifier launch builds on Socure’s broader push to expand identity verification across government and industry. In May, Socure agreed to work with Thomson Reuters on an artificial intelligence-enabled digital identity verification and fraud prevention capability for government agencies and other customers in regulated industries.

In a recent blog post, Burris urged the Trump administration to treat digital identity as a form of critical infrastructure as part of efforts to address cyber-enabled fraud following the release of the Cyber Strategy for America and an executive order on countering cybercrime and fraud.