SNC has delivered 4 USAF KC-46 tankers equipped with MAF Connectivity

The contract covers upgrades for 35 KC-46 aircraft

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SNC has delivered four KC-46 military aerial refueling and transport aircraft equipped with its Mobility Air Forces, or MAF, Connectivity system to the U.S. Air Force as part of a contract awarded in March.

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The company said Wednesday the contract, awarded on March 27, covers connectivity and networking upgrades for 35 KC-46 tankers.

Jim Ickes, senior vice president of programs at SNC, said the rapid integration and delivery reflect the company’s approach to enhancing fleet connectivity while limiting aircraft downtime.

“Completing four KC-46 modifications in such a short period underscores our ability to field essential capabilities at speed and ensure the fleet remains ready for the demands of today’s operational environment,” Ickes added.

How Did SNC’s Connectivity Program Develop?

SNC’s work on the program dates back to 2023, when the company began developing the Airlift/Tanker Open Mission System, or ATOMS. That effort produced a quick reaction capability within six months, which the Air Force first tested during the Mobility Guardian 23 exercise. The demonstration set the stage for SNC’s broader connectivity solution, now applied to Air Mobility Command’s MAF Nexus requirement and supporting networked operations across several AMC aircraft platforms.

In 2025, SNC demonstrated ATOMS during AMC’s Mobility Guardian 2025 exercise, showcasing the system’s data management and communications capabilities across multiple aircraft.

What Is SNC MAF Connectivity?

SNC’s MAF Connectivity is an interoperable communications system built for military transport aircraft. It provides wide-area connectivity for aircraft to enable crews to securely share data in real time. The system includes a helpdesk, live app store and DevSecOps pipeline. It features a modular, open architecture that allows U.S. and allied forces route information quickly between networks and assets in the field.

The Air Force is already using the capability to support situational awareness and decision-making during missions. Further KC-46 upgrades will continue as the service continues its fleet modernization efforts.